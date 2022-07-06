Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury ‘went into hiding,’ will have new opponent for next month

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have failed to end up in a boxing ring once again.

Paul said he has moved on from Fury for his Aug. 6 fight in a tweet sent out Wednesday morning. Paul claims Most Valuable Promotions did everything it could to get Fury into the country after his reported visa problems caused last week’s press conference to be canceled.

TMZ reported Fury’s visa issues were caused by his family’s link to suspected mobster Daniel Kinahan.

Paul will now reportedly face Hasim Rahman Jr., according to SI, for the next month’s headlining bout at Madison Square Garden.

An official announcement for Paul’s fight will be made Thursday.

Paul and Fury were first supposed to fight last December but Fury pulled out of the fight with a chest infection and a broken rib. Paul went on to defeat Tyron Woodley for the second time via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.