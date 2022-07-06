The MMA Hour with Pedro Munhoz, Bryan Barberena, Rafael Fiziev, Ian Garry, and Jalin Turner

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of International Fight Week, UFC 276 and Conner Burks’ extracurricular activities.

1:15 p.m.: Ian Garry returns to the show to talk about his win at UFC 276.

1:40 p.m.: Jalin Turner talks about his impressive submission win over Brad Riddell.

2 p.m.: Pedro Munhoz joins to discuss his no-decision against Sean O’Malley and the fallout of his eye injury.

2:25 p.m.: Bryan Barberena recaps his thrilling win over ex-champ Robbie Lawler.

2:50 p.m.: Rafael Fiziev previews his UFC Vegas 58 headliner against ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos.

3:10 p.m.: Best bets time as we go over all the plays for UFC Vegas 58.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

