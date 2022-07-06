 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Pedro Munhoz, Bryan Barberena, Rafael Fiziev, Ian Garry, and Jalin Turner

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of International Fight Week, UFC 276 and Conner Burks’ extracurricular activities.

1:15 p.m.: Ian Garry returns to the show to talk about his win at UFC 276.

1:40 p.m.: Jalin Turner talks about his impressive submission win over Brad Riddell.

2 p.m.: Pedro Munhoz joins to discuss his no-decision against Sean O’Malley and the fallout of his eye injury.

2:25 p.m.: Bryan Barberena recaps his thrilling win over ex-champ Robbie Lawler.

2:50 p.m.: Rafael Fiziev previews his UFC Vegas 58 headliner against ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos.

3:10 p.m.: Best bets time as we go over all the plays for UFC Vegas 58.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...