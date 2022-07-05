UFC Vegas 58 loses Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin, Austin Lingo vs. David Onama

UFC Vegas 58 is down to 11 fights after the cancellation of two bouts scheduled for Saturday at the UFC APEX.

A middleweight main card bout, Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin, has been removed from the card for undisclosed reasons, a person with knowledge of the shift told MMA Fighting. According to MMA Junkie, the fight is tentatively scheduled to take place at UFC 279 on Sept. 10, though the move is not finalized. Twitter user @ProdiigyDFS first reported the scratch.

Additionally, a featherweight fight, Austin Lingo vs. David Onama, has been cancelled after Lingo withdrew from the card this past week and a replacement wasn’t solidified.

The fight card’s new official order has not been confirmed. UFC Vegas 58 is headlined by a lightweight fight between ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Both seek a spot in the title picture with champ Charles Oliveira currently unbooked.