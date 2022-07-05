Patricky Pitbull injured, out of Bellator 283 title defense vs. Sidney Outlaw

Patricky Pitbull won’t be defending his lightweight title at Bellator 283 after all.

The Brazilian champ, who was slated to face Sidney Outlaw on July 22 in Tacoma, Wash., is out after suffering an undisclosed injury in training, multiple peoples with knowledge of the withdrawal told MMA Fighting following a report from Sherdog.

MMA Fighting has learned Pitbull could be cleared to train again in two weeks depending on how the treatment goes.

Bellator has yet to announce a new main event for the card. The original co-headliner featured former champion Douglas Lima opposite Jason Jackson.

Pitbull (24-10), brother of Bellator featherweight king Patricio Pitbull, claimed the vacant 155-pound championship by knocking out Peter Queally a minute into the second round of their rematch this past November in Ireland.

Outlaw (16-4) earned a shot at the Bellator gold with back-to-back wins over Adam Piccolotti and Myles Jury. Outlaw won titles under Ring of Combat and Titan FC before signing with Bellator in 2019.