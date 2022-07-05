Heck of a Morning: Israel Adesanya not to blame for UFC 276 main event, is Alexander Volkanovski pound-for-pound best?

Israel Adesanya is getting a lot of flack for his performance in the main event of UFC 276 this past Saturday, but is the middleweight champion of the world truly to blame for the fight not being as thrilling as some thought it might be?

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck looks back on the main event of the UFC’s International Fight Week card and makes the case for the blame to not be placed upon Adesanya following his unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier. In addition, listener questions are brought up regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s pound-for-pound status following his sensational performance against Max Holloway in the co-main event, the ending of the Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz fight, up and comers such as Jalin Turner and Maycee Barber getting some shine on the same night Donald Cerrone and Jessica Eye retired, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

