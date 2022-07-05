Conor McGregor excited to enter the UFC Hall of Fame one day: ‘I’m a shoe in’

Conor McGregor has accomplished a lot already in his career and that’s why the former two-division champion is convinced he’ll one day earn a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

As the first fighter to ever hold two titles simultaneously in the UFC, his induction is almost guaranteed but the Irish superstar took to Twitter to reveal his excitement about the day he’ll be celebrated as one of the all-time greats to compete in the octagon.

“Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it.

“No rush though. I’m still in to bust noses open and put opponents unconscious. A real goer.”

Love him or hate him, it’s nearly impossible to argue with McGregor’s credentials, especially with his rise to stardom where he became UFC featherweight champion with a stunning first-round knockout over Jose Aldo and then he dispatched Eddie Alvarez is dominant fashion to claim gold at 155 pounds.

McGregor’s win over Aldo also put him on top for the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history after he finished the fight in just 13 seconds when they met back in 2015.

As he touted his resume, McGregor also posted an audio clip where he busted out his own version of the Coolio song “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

“Who was the levels and the flow l have,” McGregor said. “No one that’s who. The wall of no fame ya’s can call it until I bounce in and rock it. Coolio in the gaf they call me.”

Of course, McGregor has also been the biggest box office draw in UFC history by a wide margin while amassing some of the most successful pay-per-views in combat sports. Both of his fights against Nate Diaz did blockbuster numbers and he shattered the all-time record for PPV sales in the UFC with his showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The entire thread about the UFC Hall of Fame came after McGregor proudly posted his whiskey brand Proper No. 12 as a sponsor for the recent event where Nurmagomedov was inducted as part of the class of 2022.

With that, McGregor also posted a reminder about the post-fight brawl that broke out after he faced Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Lately, McGregor has endured more downs than ups after falling to 1-3 in his last four fights including back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. The most recent fight ended after McGregor suffered a gruesome broken leg that’s kept him out of action for the past year.

Obviously, McGregor looks to correct course when he makes his return with current plans targeting a fight in late 2022 or early 2023 following rehabilitation and recovery from the leg injury.

While no bout has been determined for McGregor’s return, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has made it clear that’s the matchup he wants next with or without a title on the line.