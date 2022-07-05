Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee 2, Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai highlights ONE Championship card on Aug. 26

Ok Rae Yoon will look to solidify himself as lightweight champion when he faces Christian Lee in a rematch at the upcoming ONE Championship card scheduled on Aug. 26. in Singapore.

ONE Championship announced the new card dubbed ONE: Revolution on Tuesday.

With back-to-back wins to start his career with ONE, Ok made a quick rise up the ranks and he earned a title shot following a unanimous decision win over former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez this past April.

In the fight that made him champion, Ok picked up a decision over Lee in a back-and-forth battle that many thought should have gone to the 24-year-old Hawaiian. That has now led to the rematch where Lee will attempt to exact revenge after his six-fight win streak was snapped while also losing his lightweight title.

In the co-main event, ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le will defend his belt against Tang Kai with both fighters well known for exciting finishes.

A veteran of The Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, Le has gone on a tear lately with five straight wins including a blistering knockout over submission specialist Garry Tonon in his last outing.

Meanwhile, Tang has gone undefeated since joining the ONE roster with a perfect 6-0 record including four knockout finishes along the way.

Here’s the full card announced for ONE: Revolution on Aug. 26, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

MAIN EVENT: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee

Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai

Muay Thai: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves

Muay Thai: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Sherzod Kabutov

Zebastian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus

Muay Thai: Rittewada Petchyindee vs. Saemapetch Fairtex

Paul Elliott vs. Martin Batur

Amir Khan vs. Keanu Subba

Thales Nakassu vs. Kantharaj Agasa

Submission grappling: Valdir Rodrigues vs. Renato Canuto