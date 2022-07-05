Fighter vs. Writer: Joanna Jedrzejczyk talks for the first time since retiring; Jorge Masvidal takes aim at Conor McGregor

In her first interview since announcing her retirement at UFC 275, Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins The Fighter vs. The Writer to discuss what led to her decision to call it a career following a rematch against Zhang Weili.

Jedrzejczyk will detail what ultimately made her want to retire in that moment, what she plans to do next and if there’s any chance she will compete again.

The former strawweight champion will also discuss a potential entry into the UFC Hall of Fame and what that would mean for her legacy.

Also on the show this week, Jorge Masvidal stops by to talk about the growth of his promotion IKON FC as the prepares to take a show to Georgia for the first time in August.

Masvidal also takes direct aim at Conor McGregor, who he believes is ducking him for what could be one of the biggest fights in the history of the UFC. Masvidal will also respond to call outs from Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards while discussing how soon he might be able to return to the octagon.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher