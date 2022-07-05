Filed under: News Latest News Videos Ray Sefo: PFL is considering adding men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 5, 2022, 3:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter ATLANTA — PFL President Rey Sefo reacts to the conclusion of the PFL’s 2022 regular season and reveals that the promotion is considering adding men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions to their yearly calendar. Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Morning Report: Charles Oliveira targets Khabib after an Islam Makhachev win in Brazil: ‘He’s been talking too much’ Pedro Munhoz releases statement after UFC 276 no contest, says Sean O’Malley eye poke caused ‘scratch in the cornea’ Alexander Volkanovski reveals USADA situation that hurt performance in second Max Holloway fight: ‘Now I can say it’ Donald Cerrone reveals he was ready to retire before fighting Conor McGregor: ‘I just was doing it for all the wrong reasons’ Israel Adesanya reveals how elaborate ‘Undertaker’ walkout happened at UFC 276 with Vince McMahon in attendance Alex Pereira vows his fight with Israel Adesanya will be ‘better show’ after dull UFC 276 main event Loading comments...
