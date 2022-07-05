 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ray Sefo: PFL is considering adding men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions

By MMA Fighting Newswire
ATLANTA — PFL President Rey Sefo reacts to the conclusion of the PFL’s 2022 regular season and reveals that the promotion is considering adding men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions to their yearly calendar.

