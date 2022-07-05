 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maycee Barber: Valentina Shevchenko ‘is being exposed’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS — Maycee Barber reacts to her UFC 276 win over Jessica Eye and discusses her future in the division, Eye’s retirement, and UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko being exposed in her previous performance.

