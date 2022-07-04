Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul, MMA world celebrate July 4 Independence Day weekend

It’s July 4 weekend, which means it’s time for MMA fighters born and bred in the United States and those who have come to call the country their adopted home to celebrate.

Coming off of the UFC’s massive UFC International Fight Week, you can bet that plenty of fighters were looking forward to resting and relaxing over the past couple of days while also finding the time to show their appreciation for the red, white, and blue.

Whether it’s Jorge Masvidal sharing a glimpse of what he calls “the most patriotic team in all of the game” American Top Team, the Pettis brothers taking very different approaches to celebrating Independence Day, or every fight fan’s favorite Jake Paul chiming in, there was no shortage of pro-U.S.A. messages this year.

See the best from the MMA social media sphere below, including posts from Michael Chandler, Laura Sanko, Chris Weidman, the recently retired Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and more.

Land of the FREE because of the BRAVE!! Happy 4th pic.twitter.com/WqCVzFsxrd — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) July 4, 2022

America is the greatest country in the world, no nation compares even when times are bad.



Happy 4th and God bless America. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 4, 2022

Happy 4th of July ! Blessed to have all the opportunities the USA has granted me. I love it here ❤️ — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 4, 2022

Happy 4th of July!

The greatest opportunity and freedom afforded to us is being able to take days like these to just spend time with the family, have great food, drink great drinks, and watch the sky light up with fireworks. These simple moments of coming — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) July 4, 2022