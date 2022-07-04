 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul, MMA world celebrate July 4 Independence Day weekend

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 244 Masividal v Diaz Press Conference
Jorge Masvidal
Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

It’s July 4 weekend, which means it’s time for MMA fighters born and bred in the United States and those who have come to call the country their adopted home to celebrate.

Coming off of the UFC’s massive UFC International Fight Week, you can bet that plenty of fighters were looking forward to resting and relaxing over the past couple of days while also finding the time to show their appreciation for the red, white, and blue.

Whether it’s Jorge Masvidal sharing a glimpse of what he calls “the most patriotic team in all of the game” American Top Team, the Pettis brothers taking very different approaches to celebrating Independence Day, or every fight fan’s favorite Jake Paul chiming in, there was no shortage of pro-U.S.A. messages this year.

See the best from the MMA social media sphere below, including posts from Michael Chandler, Laura Sanko, Chris Weidman, the recently retired Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and more.

