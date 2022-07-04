On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 276

Israel Adesanya appears to have a big title defense ahead of him following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 276 event. Will the UFC move forward with a third combat sports meeting between Adesanya and Alex Pereira?

On a brand new On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on the top of the middleweight division following the promotion’s big International Fight Week card. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Cannonier after coming up short in his first UFC title shot, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway after their co-main event title fight, Sean Strickland following his KO loss to Pereira, along with Bryan Barberena, Jalin Turner, and more.

They also discuss whether or not the UFC should run back the fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley after their bout ended in a no contest.

