Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37

Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022.

Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.

Despite the referee’s best efforts to land any additional damage, he wasn’t quick enough as Abe followed up with an absolutely vicious soccer kick to the face of his opponent which officially ended the fight.

Check out the shocking conclusion of the bout in real time below.

As if the knockout wasn’t eye-opening enough, you can also view the slow motion replay of the finish below.

With the victory, Abe has now won two straight and is 5-1 over his six most recent appearances. The veteran of four UFC fights was not re-signed following a 1-3 run in the promotion, with his lone octagon win coming in his UFC debut where he picked up a unanimous decision over Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC Fight Night 117 in September 2017.

De Souza has flip-flopped wins and losses over his past six outings.