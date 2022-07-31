UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish

Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists.

Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.

Watch the UFC 277 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.