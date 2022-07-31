 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magomed Ankalaev prepared to fight Jiri Prochazka: ‘I will go through him’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
DALLAS – Magomed Ankalaev reacts to his UFC 277 win over Anthony Smith and calls for his shot to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

