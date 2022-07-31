Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’

Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko.

On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.

In the aftermath, flyweight champion and Nunes rival Shevchenko commented on Nunes’ improved tactics for the Peña rematch, saying Nunes bit her style.

Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game

Great fight both ladies! #UFC277 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022

But given Shevchenko’s recent struggles against Taila Santos, where Shevchenko narrowly edged out a split decision victory at UFC 275, Nunes isn’t paying much attention to “Bullet.”

“That’s funny,” Nunes said in her post-fight media scrum. “She has to put out there something to stand out, because right now, as a champion, Valentina, she lost her last fight. I really think if Taila doesn’t get that headbutt, that fight could have been way different.”

Nunes and Shevchenko have fought twice before, with Nunes winning two controversial decisions. Their second fight was for Nunes’ bantamweight title, and afterward, Shevchenko dropped down to flyweight, where she won the title and has become one of the most accomplished champions in UFC history, rattling off seven title defenses (and counting).

With Nunes and Peña both dominating their respective divisions, the UFC has already mentioned the possibility of doing a superfight between the two champions — and with Nunes now back in possession of the bantamweight belt, Dana White agreed that fight could be next.

“That’s not a bad idea,” White said at his post-fight scrum. “Normally I would say, ‘Come on, man.’ That’s not a bad idea really, when you think about it. I’m not saying yes, I’m just saying it’s not a bad idea.”

It’s a change of heart for White, who previously said he didn’t “see much point” in a third fight between the two women, and his pivot could simply be the result of Nunes’ interest in the matchup.

When asked if that’s something she’d like next, “The Lioness” was quick to say she would.

“Good. She’s a champion too,” Nunes said of the possibility. “That would be awesome.”