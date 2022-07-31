 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Viva Mexico’: Fighters react to Brandon Moreno’s interim title triumph over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC 277: Moreno v Kara-France 2
Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Brandon Moreno is once again wearing UFC gold and his fellow fighters couldn’t be happier.

The former flyweight champion captured an interim title on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 277 in Dallas with a third-round TKO of Kai Kara-France. It was a back-and-forth contest until Moreno turned up the heat in Round 3 and finished with ground-and-pound after flooring Kara-France with a body kick.

Afterwards, Moreno’s longtime rival — and current undisputed flyweight champion — Deiveson Figueiredo stepped into the cage and the two had a respectful exchange, all but guaranteeing a fourth fought between them. Currently, Figueiredo is sidelined with an injury, but when he comes back, he said that he would welcome Moreno to fight him in his native Brazil.

Moreno’s win was celebrated by his peers, several of whom (including Jorge Masvidal, Marlon Vera, and Terrance McKinney) used a simple two-word phrase to express how excited they were about Moreno’s win: “Viva Mexico.”

See the best fighter reactions below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting