‘Viva Mexico’: Fighters react to Brandon Moreno’s interim title triumph over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno is once again wearing UFC gold and his fellow fighters couldn’t be happier.

The former flyweight champion captured an interim title on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 277 in Dallas with a third-round TKO of Kai Kara-France. It was a back-and-forth contest until Moreno turned up the heat in Round 3 and finished with ground-and-pound after flooring Kara-France with a body kick.

Afterwards, Moreno’s longtime rival — and current undisputed flyweight champion — Deiveson Figueiredo stepped into the cage and the two had a respectful exchange, all but guaranteeing a fourth fought between them. Currently, Figueiredo is sidelined with an injury, but when he comes back, he said that he would welcome Moreno to fight him in his native Brazil.

Moreno’s win was celebrated by his peers, several of whom (including Jorge Masvidal, Marlon Vera, and Terrance McKinney) used a simple two-word phrase to express how excited they were about Moreno’s win: “Viva Mexico.”

See the best fighter reactions below.

Viva Mexico #UFC277 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 31, 2022

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno IV: The Quadrilogy #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Respect to Brandon Moreno & Deiveson Figueiredo, the Flyweights are back baby! #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Figueirdo vs Moreno 4 sheesh — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 31, 2022

Brandon Moreno doesn’t stop viva Mexico perfect liver kick — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

That was crazy by Moreno!! WHAT A FIGHT! #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

Man that sound!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Once again world champ Viva Mexico — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 31, 2022

Zzzzzzzz — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 31, 2022