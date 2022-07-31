Hasim Rahman Jr. reacts to Jake Paul fight cancellation: ‘How’s the fight off on me when they cancelled the event?’

Hasim Rahman Jr. has given his first response to his scheduled fight with Jake Paul being cancelled.

On Saturday, Paul’s management team Most Valuabale Promotions released a statement alleging that Rahman was not going to be able to make the contracted weight for the bout, and that Rahman’s assurances to do so “were not made in good faith.”

Hours later, Rahman took to social media to respond to the bout — and the entire event that was set for next Saturday at Madison Square Garden — being called off.

Why he don’t have this energy in person though? Biggest pay day of my life? I already made 4X what you offered off of sparring now you want to paint the narrative to not let me on anyones cards cause you KNOW the people going demand us. #JakeFraud pic.twitter.com/nDQItZEeeD — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

Why am I weighing in 2,and 3 weeks before the fight Daniel? I didn’t even get a chance to hit the scale on 8/5 like the contract said. How the fight off on me when THEY cancelled the event. https://t.co/s3Xw92kX7g — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

“Why am I weighing in two and three weeks before the fight? I didn’t even get a chance to hit the scale on Aug. 5 like the contract said. How the fight off on me when THEY cancelled the event,” Rahman asked boxing reporter Dan Rafael on Twitter.

Paul’s promotional company Most Valuable Promotions said in their statement that the bout was initially agreed upon at 200 pounds and that earlier this week, the New York State Athletic Commission declared the fight needed to be sanctioned at 205 pounds had lost “less than one pound” since a first weigh-in earlier this month where Rahman was 216 pounds.

MVP also alleges that Rahman’s camp indicated that he “planned to weigh 215 pounds of the fight — a sentiment echoed by Paul in a social media video — which was the final straw in pulling the plug.

Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 pic.twitter.com/A6ih5nleGT — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

From the moment I got the call to right now 19 lbs, the lowest I hit in camp 21 lbs. https://t.co/PrH2UJjXqK — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

Jake don’t want that he’ll only take the fight if I agree to 200 or 205. Like we both said I was 215 YESTERDAY and I’m getting fined 25% per pound! Keep the money I’m good with knocking him out. https://t.co/d0jQEL69Au — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

Time gonna expose this boy trust me — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

