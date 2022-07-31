 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hasim Rahman Jr. reacts to Jake Paul fight cancellation: ‘How’s the fight off on me when they cancelled the event?’

By Mike Heck
Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr - Press Conference Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Hasim Rahman Jr. has given his first response to his scheduled fight with Jake Paul being cancelled.

On Saturday, Paul’s management team Most Valuabale Promotions released a statement alleging that Rahman was not going to be able to make the contracted weight for the bout, and that Rahman’s assurances to do so “were not made in good faith.”

Hours later, Rahman took to social media to respond to the bout — and the entire event that was set for next Saturday at Madison Square Garden — being called off.

“Why am I weighing in two and three weeks before the fight? I didn’t even get a chance to hit the scale on Aug. 5 like the contract said. How the fight off on me when THEY cancelled the event,” Rahman asked boxing reporter Dan Rafael on Twitter.

Paul’s promotional company Most Valuable Promotions said in their statement that the bout was initially agreed upon at 200 pounds and that earlier this week, the New York State Athletic Commission declared the fight needed to be sanctioned at 205 pounds had lost “less than one pound” since a first weigh-in earlier this month where Rahman was 216 pounds.

MVP also alleges that Rahman’s camp indicated that he “planned to weigh 215 pounds of the fight — a sentiment echoed by Paul in a social media video — which was the final straw in pulling the plug.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee react to the cancellation, which you can check out below, and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

