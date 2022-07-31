Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again.

At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.

Regardless, Nunes’ win put her back firmly in pole position for any discussion about the greatest female fighters in the history of MMA. She is also a two-division champion once again, adding the bantamweight belt back to the featherweight belt that has yet to lose.

Fighters talking about the headlining bout on social media were eager to praise both Nunes and Peña, with several fighters declaring that Nunes is the GOAT, and others in awe that Peña even made it to the final bell of such a bloody encounter.

See the best reactions below and check out what else fighters had to say about a dramatic UFC 277 main card.

Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game

Great fight both ladies! #UFC277 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022

25 mins of nonstop action! both ladies proved why they are the top dogs! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) July 31, 2022

Wow @Amanda_Leoa is the woman Goat #ufc277 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 31, 2022

Holy Moly what an amazing fight! #UFC277 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 31, 2022

And new!!! Welcome back to Champ Champ status!!!#UFC277 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

Still the goat. Well done @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022

Amanda Nunes is an incredible fighter .#UFC277 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 31, 2022

We need a trilogy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

We doing rematches now?! #CyborgVsNunes2 — Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) July 31, 2022

Julianna Peña is tough as nails! #ufc277 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Nunes looked so dominant tonight! Showed that there was definitely something off in that first fight.



Looked incredible coming into this week and showed her levels! #UFC277 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 31, 2022

Two elite champions elevating the sport for women again. I love to see it @Amanda_Leoa @VenezuelanVixen #UFC277 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) July 31, 2022

One of the best female title fights ever #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

Peña is a fucking warrior #UFC277 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) July 31, 2022

Julianna Pena is tough as shit, wow! #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

What a fight! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Sheesh that arm bar was close — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

Whoa. That was close !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Mannnnnnnnnn — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Nunes is looking elite rn but don’t count Pena out — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

Amanda is looking great, she’s beating her down ! #ufc277 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 31, 2022

This is STRESSFUL #UFC277 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 31, 2022

Amanda Nunes getting loose and letting it fly now. Impressive bounce back performance so far #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

@Amanda_Leoa has this woman on ice skates... beautiful counters when Pena tries to enter or Exit the pocket. #UFC277 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022

What a war Peña is TOUGH! #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

Ffs Peña is one tough MF #ufc277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Nunes looking much better this 2nd fight so far #UFC277 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 31, 2022