‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 277: Pena v Nunes 2
Amanda Nunes
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again.

At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.

Regardless, Nunes’ win put her back firmly in pole position for any discussion about the greatest female fighters in the history of MMA. She is also a two-division champion once again, adding the bantamweight belt back to the featherweight belt that has yet to lose.

Fighters talking about the headlining bout on social media were eager to praise both Nunes and Peña, with several fighters declaring that Nunes is the GOAT, and others in awe that Peña even made it to the final bell of such a bloody encounter.

See the best reactions below and check out what else fighters had to say about a dramatic UFC 277 main card.

