Deiveson Figueiredo reacts to Joe Rogan calling interim belt ‘the real world title fight,’ plans to ‘tell him what’s up’

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is ready to prove Joe Rogan wrong.

During the preliminary broadcast of Saturday’s UFC 277 event, Rogan called the co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight championship “the real title fight.”

“I don’t think we’re ever going to see Deiveson Figueiredo down at 125 again, and I think those two gentlemen, there’s a real good argument that Moreno won that last fight as well,” said Rogan to fellow commentators Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. “So that is, in my opinion, that’s the world title fight right there.”

Figueiredo, who at UFC 270 regained the flyweight strap with a decision win over Moreno, was at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and was asked about Rogan’s comments.

“I’m going to show it to him,” Figueiredo told reporters backstage at UFC 277. “Maybe there could be a friendly wager to make weight, and I’m going to show it to him. I’m basically going to tell him what’s up, and what’s really going to happen.”

The initial plan was for Figueiredo and Moreno to fight a fourth time before the current flyweight king suffered a hand injury that will keep him out of action until the fourth quarter of the year.

Figueiredo gave an update on the injury and believes things are on track.

“The hand’s hurting a little bit, maybe it’s the age,” Figueiredo said. “At home, it was hurting, I have to tell you. I’ve been doing a lot of exercises for the hand and working it as much as possible. I think I’m going to be ready to go and, believe me, I do believe I still have a lot to give in the octagon for you guys.”

Both Moreno and Kara-France have big plans for the division, which may or may not include Figueiredo in their timeframes.

Either way, “Deus da Guerra” says he isn’t going anywhere and has no issue making both men eat their words.

“I’m going to make them swallow all of the words and all the talk that is happening right now,” Figueiredo explained. “Everything they’ve been saying about me, I’m going to make them swallow their words.”