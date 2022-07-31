Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Nunes vs. Peña 2, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Peña comes out in orthodox, Nunes in southpaw. Nunes takes the center early and she’s bouncing. She switches stances a couple of times and Nunes leads things off with a body kick that is blocked. Measure start to this one through one minute.

Peña has thrown nothing through a minute. She’s just waiting for an opening. Peña starts coming forward and gives her a 1-2 that Nunes blocks. Nunes trying to limit engagements. She lands a good calf kick. Peña being very patient. Not sure about this plan.

Nunes lands a right hook. Peña steps in and forces a trade. Nunes gets the better and spaces out. Nunes not going to go big exchanges thus far. She tags Peña with a good jab. Peña trying to pressure but Nunes tags her with a big counter right hand. And another puts Peña on the canvas briefly! Peña okay but she’s been caught twice on the temple in a bad way.

And another! Peña just walking into that right hand. And another low kick. If Nunes can keep this pace, she’s doing great. But the risk is her getting overconfident.

Peña steps in behind a 1-2. And another. Good shots from the champion. And another. Nunes still being patient. Eats a jab though. The jab is Peña’s best weapon. With short time, Nunes shoots but Peña stuffs and lands a knee. Then a jab. Nunes lands a right hand. Good start to Round 1.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2: Both women showing some damage on their faces. Shots landing on both sides. Round 2 starts with Peña being a little more aggressive but Nunes landing a teep.

Peña charges in and Nunes drops her with the right hand!!! Peña guards up and Nunes doesn’t follow her down. Peña gets up but she’s on wobbly legs! Big shot from Nunes!!

Nunes being very cautious. Peña clears the cobwebs and rushes in like a maniac and gets clobbered again!!!!! Peña got sat down hard and Nunes is feeling it. The southpaw right hand is killing Peña! Peña back to her feet and walking it out though. Nunes not going to attack.

Peña pressing the action again and lands a right hand this time. Another charge and another right from Nunes though. Peña eats this one. Peña’s chin is her saving grace right now.

Peña steps in and lands. Nunes spins her and lands another one. Peña eats it and back to the pressure. Nunes lands a MONSTER left and right but Peña eats it. Peña comes right back at her and Nunes drops Peña again!! This time with a left. Nunes allows Peña up again and her chin is something else. She’s getting clobbered and then recovering immediately.

Peña steps in again. Nunes smiling. Peña eats another right hand. And another left hand wobbles Peña! Peña deciding she simply doesn’t care and she’s brawling. Nunes clinches with short time and this is absolutely wild.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Nunes, 20-17 Nunes overall.

Round 3: Peña has eaten Nunes’ best shots and at some point, Nunes is going to tire. Homer Simpson defense.

Nunes looking spry to start Round 3 though. A lot of bounce. Nunes goes for a spinning elbow and she’s feeling herself. That’s a risky thing given Peña’s adamantium chin, but Nunes knows better than I, certainly.

Peña steps in and grabs a clinch but Nunes turns her to the cage. Elbow off on the break. Nunes with a teep. Peña still making her fight though. Peña continues to charge in. Nunes lands a big counter but eats a couple as well. Peña is relentless.

Peña lands a good right and Nunes clinches and then powers Peña down. Peña throwing hammer fists off her back. Nunes now in guard and lands a good elbow. She’s staying heavy on top and landing some elbows. Peña controlling posture. Peña getting a high guard going and tries for a triangle but Nunes breaks it. Small shots from Nunes. Legs high for Peña again.

Elbow from Nunes lands cleanly. And another. And another and that one busts Peña open on the hairline. Nunes doing good work here. Another elbow. Another. Peña goes for a leg lock but Nunes defends and now she’s in top half. Peña bleeding a fair amount but it’s not in the eyes at least. Nunes lands a few more shots and holds the position until the horn.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes, 30-26 Nunes overall.

Round 4: Peña’s corner wisely tells their fighter she needs a finish, and then goes about telling her how to get one. Good work from Rick Little.

Nunes showing some damage to start this round as well, but she’s smiling widely. She’s feeling great. Peña pressures and Nunes immediately ducks under on a single leg and drives a takedown to the mat. Nunes in full guard and she turns Peña away from the fence. Nunes is now happy to play top position and that’s a smart strategy, I think.

Peña gets the legs working and almost gets an omoplata but Nunes slips out and hammers Peña with a big right hand! Ouch. Peña back to work though. Almost gets a triangle, then to an omoplata but Nunes out and back to guard and the elbows. Peña making Nunes work, for sure. (She’s also grabbing the glove which is illegal but oh well).

Peña throws up and armbar and she’s sits back on it! That is tight! Peña working on it but Nunes steps her leg over and wiggles out! WOW. That was so close but now Nunes is in side control and she’s got Peña against the fence. Peña recomposes guard. Nunes elbows her repeatedly. Nunes is allowing Peña to play from the bottom and that’s risky.

Peña on another armbar! Nunes elbows big shots but the arm is at risk! Nunes steps up and out and Peña rolls to her feet! Peña is bleeding profusely now and Nunes immediately shoots a takedown and gets it. Peña working on an arm again but no joy.

Nunes stands up and the kill some time before both stand up. Nunes smiling. She’s stoked. Peña lands a good right hand that might have hurt Nunes but she dumps Peña to the floor immediately. Peña not even trying to defend takedowns. Another shot from Nunes before the horn.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes, 40-35 Nunes overall.

Round 5: This has been a pretty good fight. Peña’s corner tells her “five minutes for her life” and asks her to go out there and get some. That’s what she needs. Nunes looking a little tired now for sure but still okay. Peña fresh as a daisy. Woman is in shape, for sure.

They hug it out to start the fifth and Nunes on her bike early. Peña chasing her down. Peña lands a good left hook but Nunes immediately gets a double leg. Peña controlling both arms. Now isolating the right arm to attack. Peña goes for triangle, nearly gets it, goes to omoplata. Peña is getting close on a lot of these but Nunes is prepared and stepping out and now Nunes has a d’arce! Nunes isn’t going to go for it though and instead allows Peña up.

Both women are tired now and Nunes powers a kind of bad takedown, right into side control. Peña trying to roll but Nunes smothering it. Peña recomposes half guard and now rolling for a kimura. Nunes defending. Peña has the kimura locked in but Nunes steps over to the back and Peña gives it up to get back to half-guard. Nunes lands an elbow. Peña recomposes guard. Less action from Peña now though. And she eats another elbow.

Nunes stands and eats an upkick but then she steps over with a MONSTER right hand that hurst Peña! Nunes into half and looking for crucifix! Peña rolls but Nunes takes the back and she’s attacking an RNC! Peña powers out and back to half guard. Nunes bringing offense now. She goes for an arm-triangle but Peña defends and Nunes stands up with short time. She’s dancing because she just reclaimed the belt.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes, 50-44 Nunes overall.

Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43).