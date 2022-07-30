‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277

Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching.

The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.

Suffice to say, many fighters watching did not agree with Miragliotta’s call. Commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan both questioned the stoppage live on the broadcast, while UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou declared that it was “definitely an early stoppage.” Veterans like Al Iaquinta, Kevin Lee, and Belal Muhammad also felt that Miragliotta stepped in too early.

See the best fighter reactions below:

This was a bad stoppage!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022

That's definitely an early stoppage — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Yeah get all this bs reffing out of y’all system before next week!!!#UFC277 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

A face plant will end your dance . Not a bad stoppage ! #UFC277 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 31, 2022

Too early stoppage. But a great win to Pavlovich. #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

Early stoppage !!! Have to give the fighter a chance to get back in the fight #UFC277 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 31, 2022

That was weak as hell. Let em fight ref!! — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 31, 2022

That was early stoppage they gotta run that back — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

You don’t stop that in Texas — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Feel bad for Derrick on that one. Right in front of his home crowd man #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

The outcome wasn’t going to change but Derrick deserved a chance to finish. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Sergei Pavlovich is a real problem at HW and fits in well with these new breeds of HW that are taking over. The guys also only 30 years old!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022