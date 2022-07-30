 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 277: Lewis v Pavlovich
Derrick Lewis
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching.

The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.

Suffice to say, many fighters watching did not agree with Miragliotta’s call. Commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan both questioned the stoppage live on the broadcast, while UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou declared that it was “definitely an early stoppage.” Veterans like Al Iaquinta, Kevin Lee, and Belal Muhammad also felt that Miragliotta stepped in too early.

See the best fighter reactions below:

