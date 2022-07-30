‘The next champion’: Fighters react to Alexandre Pantoja’s fast finish of Alex Perez at UFC 277

Alexandre Pantoja wants a championship opportunity next and so do his fellow fighters.

The Brazilian flyweight made short work of Alex Perez at UFC 277 on Saturday, needing just 91 seconds to take his opponent’s back and score a submission. Afterwards, Pantoja made it clear that he wants a title shot. It will be difficult to deny him with opportunity after scoring yet another impressive win.

Pantoja has now won three straight fights and four of his past five. He also holds a win over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and he defeated both Moreno and Kai Kara-France during their season of The Ultimate Fighter. Moreno and Kara-France battle it out for an interim title in the UFC 277 co-main event.

Several fighters came out in support of Pantoja’s championship campaign, including his countrymen Gilbert Burns, Renato Moicano, and Edson Barboza. Former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo declared that Pantoja is “legit.”

See the best fighter reactions below.

Title shot for my guy @Pantojamma come on #UFC277 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 31, 2022

I think @Pantojamma will be the champion real soon https://t.co/BCiX6jaKfp — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 31, 2022

Absolutely perfect performance!!! Let’s go pantoja you’re the next champion #UFC277 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 31, 2022

Pantoja proved he deserves to go to the belt @ufc — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) July 31, 2022

Pantoja is legit, yeesh #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Pantoja was beating anyone tonight including Francis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Wow Pantoja made a statement of all statements — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

That’s a bad man #UFC277 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) July 31, 2022

Goddamn flyweights are fuckin dope #UFC277 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 31, 2022