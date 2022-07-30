 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The next champion’: Fighters react to Alexandre Pantoja’s fast finish of Alex Perez at UFC 277

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 277: Pantoja v Perez
Alexandre Pantoja
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Alexandre Pantoja wants a championship opportunity next and so do his fellow fighters.

The Brazilian flyweight made short work of Alex Perez at UFC 277 on Saturday, needing just 91 seconds to take his opponent’s back and score a submission. Afterwards, Pantoja made it clear that he wants a title shot. It will be difficult to deny him with opportunity after scoring yet another impressive win.

Pantoja has now won three straight fights and four of his past five. He also holds a win over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and he defeated both Moreno and Kai Kara-France during their season of The Ultimate Fighter. Moreno and Kara-France battle it out for an interim title in the UFC 277 co-main event.

Several fighters came out in support of Pantoja’s championship campaign, including his countrymen Gilbert Burns, Renato Moicano, and Edson Barboza. Former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo declared that Pantoja is “legit.”

See the best fighter reactions below.

