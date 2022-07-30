 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That’s a shame it ended that way’: Fighters react to Anthony Smith leg injury in Magomed Ankalaev loss at UFC 277

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 277: Ankalaev v Smith
Anthony Smith
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Anthony Smith’s night couldn’t have gone much worse.

“Lionheart” was on the wrong end of a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on Saturday, with the official result being a second-round finish for the surging Russian light heavyweight. However, Smith appeared to be nursing an ankle injury as he came out for Round 2 and after the conclusion of the bout, commentator Joe Rogan said that he heard Smith complain of a broken leg.

While it’s still unclear what kind of injury Smith suffered, he required assistance to walk to the back of American Airlines Center in Dallas and his fellow fighters were quick to wish him a speedy recovery. At first though, some watching lamented the slow start to the fight and you can see those reactions below as well.

Light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and Dominick Reyes were among those who chimed in on the fight, with Reyes initially booing the lack of action.

See more of the best social media reactions here:

