‘That’s a shame it ended that way’: Fighters react to Anthony Smith leg injury in Magomed Ankalaev loss at UFC 277

Anthony Smith’s night couldn’t have gone much worse.

“Lionheart” was on the wrong end of a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on Saturday, with the official result being a second-round finish for the surging Russian light heavyweight. However, Smith appeared to be nursing an ankle injury as he came out for Round 2 and after the conclusion of the bout, commentator Joe Rogan said that he heard Smith complain of a broken leg.

While it’s still unclear what kind of injury Smith suffered, he required assistance to walk to the back of American Airlines Center in Dallas and his fellow fighters were quick to wish him a speedy recovery. At first though, some watching lamented the slow start to the fight and you can see those reactions below as well.

Light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and Dominick Reyes were among those who chimed in on the fight, with Reyes initially booing the lack of action.

See more of the best social media reactions here:

Damn another injury smh heal up @lionheartasmith!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

Man sucks to see a fight end like that Anthony looked motivated but ankalaev showed he belongs in title talks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Smith just signed a new contract. Really hope he can heal quickly and make some more money doing his thing! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

That’s a shame it ended that way — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

The ankle injury could have came at the end of round 1 when Anthony was blocking the kicks off his back. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Ankalaev is a dangerous man #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

Booo! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 31, 2022