Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
This #UFC277 crowd loves @TheBeast_UFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tCbzYusmxI— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
Termina! El referí detiene la pelea Sergei Pavlovich #UFC277— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
Que les pareció el resultado? pic.twitter.com/m4z5qR8dfh
THE BIGGEST WIN OF SERGEI PAVLOVICH'S CAREER #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/rEwrTzfPTl— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
Derrick Lewis reacts after Sergei Pavlovich gets the TKO a minute into the first round at #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/kvUJE9aF2I— ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2022
Oficial, Sergei Pavlovich derrota a Derrick Lewis por TKO en round 1 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/XcfHQqS6Zl— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
Round 1: Both men come out in orthodox and Pavlovich is light on his feet to start, and pressuring Lewis back. Lewis opens with a low leg kick that Pavlovich steps away from. Lot of feints from both sides early.
Lewis steps in and they start trading and Lewis gets wobbled! Lewis is moving and Pavlovich is swinging. Lewis stumbling back and Pavlovich pouring it on. Lewis drops and Pavlovich follows him down and Herb Dean jumps in!
But Lewis is up immediately and protesting. That might not be a good stoppage.
Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis by TKO (punches) at :55 of Round 1.
