Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Termina! El referí detiene la pelea Sergei Pavlovich #UFC277



Que les pareció el resultado? pic.twitter.com/m4z5qR8dfh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022

Derrick Lewis reacts after Sergei Pavlovich gets the TKO a minute into the first round at #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/kvUJE9aF2I — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2022

Oficial, Sergei Pavlovich derrota a Derrick Lewis por TKO en round 1 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/XcfHQqS6Zl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022

