Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 277: Lewis v Pavlovich Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Lewis vs. Pavlovich, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both men come out in orthodox and Pavlovich is light on his feet to start, and pressuring Lewis back. Lewis opens with a low leg kick that Pavlovich steps away from. Lot of feints from both sides early.

Lewis steps in and they start trading and Lewis gets wobbled! Lewis is moving and Pavlovich is swinging. Lewis stumbling back and Pavlovich pouring it on. Lewis drops and Pavlovich follows him down and Herb Dean jumps in!

But Lewis is up immediately and protesting. That might not be a good stoppage.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis by TKO (punches) at :55 of Round 1.

