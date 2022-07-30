UFC 277 video: Nicolae Negumereanu sends mouthpiece flying with knockout flurry of Ihor Potieria

Nicolae Negumereanu’s latest winning performance just reinforced the idea that he’s one to watch in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

“Nicu” scored the first finish of the night at UFC 277 in Dallas on Saturday, overwhelming the debuting Ihor Potieria (19-3) with strikes against the cage to score a second-round TKO. Potieria never fell, but his mouthpiece did go flying. After several unanswered strikes, referee Kerry Hatley stepped in for the stoppage.

Watch the nasty finish above.

The fight was already going Negumereanu’s way after the Romanian fighter used his grappling to slow Potieria in Round 1. Negumereanu’s ground offense wore Potieria down and between rounds the newcomer’s corner worked to refresh him for the next five minutes of action. Their efforts proved unsuccessful as Negumereanu decided to utilize his standup in Round 2, battering Potieria for the majority of the round before forcing the stoppage.

That’s four straight wins now for Negumereanu since dropping his UFC debut in March 2019. He was coming off of consecutive wins over Kennedy Nzechukwu, Ike Villanueva, and Aleksa Camur. His overall record now stands at 13-1.

Potieria, a recent Contender Series signing, sees a 15-fight winning streak come to an end.