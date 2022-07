The Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video features Peña’s memorable UFC bantamweight title win at UFC 269 this past December.

Peña ended Nunes’ 12-fight win streak with her second-round submission win via rear-naked choke at the Las Vegas event, earning Performance of the Night honors as well.

Peña will make her first title defense in a rematch in the UFC 277 main event Saturday night against Nunes, who is still the UFC featherweight champion.