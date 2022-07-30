Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 277 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘She is killing it’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 30, 2022, 12:58am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the final episode of UFC 277 Embedded, the fighters shed the final pounds before weigh-ins, square off, and much more before Saturday’s event. Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting UFC 277 Results: Peña vs. Nunes 2 UFC 277 press conference staredowns: Derrick Lewis tries to punk Pavlovich, actually gets Dana White Missed Fists: Vanessa Demopoulos gets thrown head over heels taking on sumo wrestler UFC 277 weigh-in results: Julianna Peña makes weight at last minute for Amanda Nunes championship rematch, two fighters miss Sean O’Malley explains why he’s now his own manager, doesn’t want to pay team ‘for really not doing much’ Dana White calls ACA promoter’s timidity cancellation ‘incredibly unprofessional, but f****** awesome’ Loading comments...
