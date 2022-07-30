UFC 277 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘She is killing it’

Missed Fists: Vanessa Demopoulos gets thrown head over heels taking on sumo wrestler MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee takes a look back at recent overlooked battles, including UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos going head-to-head with a sumo wrestler, one-punch knockouts from Teruto Ishihara and Ryo Takagi, the return of "Judo Jim" Wallhead, and more!