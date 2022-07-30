UFC 277 live blog: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

This is the the UFC 277 live blog for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith, the main card light heavyweight fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Ankalaev is one of the most-hyped light heavyweights to come along in some time. The Dagestani fighter has as spectacular 17-1 professional record, with his lone defeat coming by a literal last-second Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig back in 2018 in Ankalaev’s UFC debut. Since then, Ankalaev has been perfect, rattling off eight wins in a row, and now the No. 7 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings stands on the precipice of a title shot with a win tonight.

While Ankalaev is attempting to earn a crack at the title, Smith also hopes to set himself up for another title shot. “Lionheart” has been a going concern at 205 pounds since moving up from middleweight in 2018, even challenging for the belt against Jon Jones at UFC 235. Now riding a three-fight win streak, all by first-round finish, Smith hopes to punch his ticket to another championship bid with a win tonight.

Check out the UFC 277 live blog below.