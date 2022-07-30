UFC 277 live blog: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

This is the UFC 277 live blog for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez, a main card flyweight fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Currently the No. 7 ranked flyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Pantoja is a stalwart of the 125-pound division who has thus far been unable to secure a title shot. With an overall UFC record of 8-3, including wins over Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval, and Manel Kape, Pantoja is once again knocking on the door of a title shot, and hopes to finally secure one with a win over Perez.

Unlike Pantoja, Perez has managed to challenge for the title, losing to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255 in his most recent fight. Now the No. 8 ranked flyweight in the world is hoping to rebound quickly and reestablish himself as a bona fide contender in the rapidly improving 125-pound division.

