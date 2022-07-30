UFC 277 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

This is the UFC 277 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich, the featured heavyweight fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Lewis is a two-time heavyweight title challenger and the most decorated knockout artist in UFC history, holding the record with 13 knockouts. Currently ranked No. 5 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Lewis has been on a bit slide lately, losing two of his previous three fights, and getting stopped in both outings. Lewis looks to maintain his position as a bona fide title threat with a win over Pavlovich.

Pavlovich is one of the rarest things in MMA: A heavyweight prospect. Only 30 years old and with a stellar 15-1 professional record, Pavlovich is currently riding a three-fight win streak, all by first-round KO. Pavlovich looks to keep that streak alive and announce himself as a serious contender with a win over the well-regarded Lewis.

