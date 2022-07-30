UFC 277 live blog: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2

This is the UFC 277 live blog for Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2, the interim flyweight title fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The co-main event on Saturday is a rematch of a 2019 bout that saw Moreno win a competitive decision at UFC 245. Since that bout, both Moreno and Kara-France’s careers have taken different paths. Following the win, Moreno strung together two more victories and earned himself a title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo. “The Assassin Baby” comported himself, forcing a majority draw, and then beat Figueiredo to claim the title in their rematch. Unfortunately for Moreno, he lost a unanimous decision in their trilogy fight, and while he was hoping to have a fourth crack at “Figgy Smalls,” instead he now faces Kara-France for an interim belt.

Kara-France has not had as much success as Moreno since their first encounter, but he hasn’t done poorly either. The City Kickboxing product has won three of four since, including his current three-fight winning streak, and skyrocketed up the flyweight rankings. Kara-France now looks to join his CKB teammates Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya as a UFC champion.

Check out the UFC 277 live blog below.