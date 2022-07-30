This is the UFC 277 live blog for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes, the women’s bantamweight title fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The UFC 277 main event is a rematch of the bantamweight title fight that took place at UFC 269. In that fight, Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, drawing Nunes into a wild brawl before submitting her in the second round to win 135-pound belt. In the aftermath of the fight, Nunes put her poor performance down to lingering injuries and a bad training camp, insisting that she will right the wrong this time around and reclaim her former title. Peña disagrees, believing herself simply to be the better fighter, and she has every intention of walking out of Dallas with the 135-pound belt still firmly in her grasp.

Check out the UFC 277 live blog below.