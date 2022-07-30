 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 277 start time, TV schedule for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 277 Press Conference
Julianna Pena (pictured) rematches Amanda Nunes at UFC 277
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC 277 start time and TV schedule for the Peña vs. Nunes 2 event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on four different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card, headlined by welterweight clash between Michael Morales and Adam Fugitt. The early prelims air on ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha

A welterweight matchup featuring Alex Morono and Matthew Semelsberger headlines the second set of prelims, which begin on ABC/ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

The UFC 277 pay-per-view card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The event is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña puts her belt on the line against Amanda Nunes in a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history, while Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France collide for the interim flyweight title in the co-main event of the five-fight main card.

Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

