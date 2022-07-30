Two title fights, one massive night in Dallas Your #UFC277 Cold Open has arrived! [ Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/U0PbshOSlW ] pic.twitter.com/j3syi9OPEa

Julianna Peña pulled off what seemed impossible when she beat Amanda Nunes in their first fight. But now to cement her place as champion, she must do it again.

The cold open for UFC 277 has arrived with a voiceover from Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman that teases the epic rematch between Peña and Nunes, which headlines the pay-per-view card from Dallas on Saturday night.

The rematch comes after Peña and Nunes met as coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, and that has only thrown fuel on the fire of a rivalry to determine the best 135-pound fighter on the planet.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno seeks another taste of gold when he clashes with Kai Kara-France in a battle at 125 pounds to determine a new interim champion of the flyweight division.

With reigning king Deiveson Figueiredo sidelined with an injury, Moreno and Kara-France will meet to see who will welcome him back once the Brazilian is healthy again.

Moreno already holds a win over Kara-France from a previous meeting, but the streaking fighter from New Zealand will look to become a UFC champion for the first time while avenging that defeat when they meet in Saturday’s rematch.

Check out the cold open that kicks off the UFC 277 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night.