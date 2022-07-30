MMA Fighting has UFC 277 results for the Peña vs. Nunes 2 event Saturday night, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 277 live Twitter updates.

In the main event, Julianna Peña defends her UFC women’s bantamweight title against in a rematch against former champion Amanda Nunes. Peña previously defeated Nunes in December 2021, submitting the all-time great via second-round rear-naked choke in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces off against surging contender Kai Kara-France in a rematch with an interim flyweight title on the line in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 277 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha