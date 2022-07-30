MMA Fighting has UFC 277 results for the Peña vs. Nunes 2 event Saturday night, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 277 live Twitter updates.
In the main event, Julianna Peña defends her UFC women’s bantamweight title against in a rematch against former champion Amanda Nunes. Peña previously defeated Nunes in December 2021, submitting the all-time great via second-round rear-naked choke in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces off against surging contender Kai Kara-France in a rematch with an interim flyweight title on the line in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC 277 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)
Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
