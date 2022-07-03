Max Holloway reacts to UFC 276 loss, proclaims Alexander Volkanovski to be MMA’s top pound-for-pound fighter

Max Holloway is handling his championship loss about as well as a fighter possibly can.

Holloway challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 276 event in Las Vegas, and looked to get one back after dropping a pair of competitive decisions in their previous meetings. The third — and likely final — battle between two of the top 145-pounders in the history of the sport was all Volkanovski from the opening seconds, as the champ retained his title with a unanimous sweep of the scorecards.

Following the loss, “Blessed” was transported to the hospital and did not speak with reporters at the T-Mobile Arena. On Sunday, Holloway took to social media to give his first public thoughts on the loss, as well as heap praise upon Volkanovski.

I'm still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this. Just playing. Congrats to my brother @alexvolkanovski . Go get that 55 strap. You earned the shot. You're #1 P4P right now. pic.twitter.com/5lUNWZVbRA — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you! — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

“I’m still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this,” Holloway jokingly stated. “Just playing. Congrats to my brother [Alexander Volkanovski]. Go get that [lightweight] strap. You earned the shot. You’re No. 1 [pound-for-pound] right now.

“To all the fans, do not cry for me, Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you!”

It’s unclear what will be next for Holloway, whether he wants to stick around at featherweight or jump up to lightweight. There are certainly plenty of fascinating options for the 30-year-old.

The same can be said for Volkanovski, who improved to 12-0 inside the octagon, which now includes three wins over Holloway, and a win over long-reigning former champ Jose Aldo. “The Great” would love the chance to hop up to lightweight for the chance to become a two-division champion.