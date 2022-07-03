Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira set for UFC Vegas 59

Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira will look to build on recent wins when they meet at UFC APEX in August.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Lipski (14-7) and Cachoeira (11-4) are set for a flyweight fight at UFC Vegas 59, which takes place Aug. 6 in Las Vegas.

Both women are coming off of wins, with Lipski having defeated Mandy Bohm by unanimous decisions this past September and Cachoeira having defeated Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision this past February. They were previously scheduled to fight one another at UFC event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in November 2019, but Cachoeira withdrew from that bout after being suspended for the use of a diuretic.

Lipski, a former KSW champion, has had uneven results since joining the UFC roster in 2019. Her win over Bohm snapped a two-fight skid and her UFC record currently sits at 3-4.

Cachoeira has bounced back from an 0-3 start to her UFC career, winning three of her past four fights. In addition to the win over Kim, she holds knockout victories over Gina Mazany and Shana Dobson.

UFC Vegas 59 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between one-time UFC title challenger Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.