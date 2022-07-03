UFC 276 post-fight show: Israel Adesanya cruises in snoozer, Alexander Volkanovski shines

Did UFC 276 live up to expectations? Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski left Las Vegas with belts still around their waists, but for one of them, the performance wasn’t exactly inspired — and that seems to be becoming a pattern.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed K. Meshew react to a busy night in Sin City that saw Adesanya file in another snoozer of a title defense against Jared Cannonier, Volkanovski cement his legacy as the greatest featherweight of his era with a third win over Max Holloway, Alex Pereira do terrible things to Sean Strickland, Sean O’Malley fight to a no contest with Pedro Munhoz, and much more.

Watch the UFC 276 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.