Jon Jones backs Alex Pereira in potential fight with Israel Adesanya, prefers to face Stipe Miocic over ‘one-dimensional’ Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity to poke fun at one of his biggest rivals.

Following a lackluster UFC 276 main event, which saw Israel Adesanya successfully defend his middleweight title with an uneventful unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier, Jones took to social media to tweet out some insults at “The Last Stylebender.”

First, Jones tweeted and deleted a comment in which he mocked Adesanya’s fingernails and Adesanya referencing the film Frozen to build up a potential fight with main card winner Alex Pereira. He later re-posted the tweet, which can be seen here:

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Jones also mentioned how impressed he was with Pereira. The former two-division Glory champion needed less than three minutes to knock out Sean Strickland and all but guarantee himself a third fight with Adesanya. The two previously met in kickboxing bouts, with Pereira winning the first by decision and the second by knockout.

“Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight.”

Adesanya and Jones have a long history of trading insults, with Adesanya previously teasing that he might move all the way up to heavyweight for a fight with Jones. However, the two are unlikely to meet anytime soon with Adesanya and Pereira expected to clash and Jones pursuing his own marquee fight in a new division.

UFC President Dana White recently said in an interview with Jim Rome that the three-time light heavyweight champion will make his heavyweight debut against either current champion Francis Ngannou or former champion Stipe Miocic. Commenting on the situation, Jones said he’d prefer to fight Miocic, referring to Ngannou as “one-dimensional.”

I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date https://t.co/sOG2yT0DjJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point https://t.co/ki2ts67EyI — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more,” Jones wrote, responding to a fan question. “Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point.”

Later in the evening, Ngannou took his own shot at Jones while backing up his friend Adesanya.

Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP @stylebender



Some people talk and some act. #3kings — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2022

“Since Jones been sitting back and talking s*** Izzy have defended his title at least five times,” Ngannou wrote. “Well done CHAMP... some people talk and some act.”