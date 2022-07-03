‘What the f***’: Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s snoozer win over Jared Cannonier in UFC 276 headliner

Israel Adesanya’s walkout thrilled the crowd more than a five-round tactical showcase against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Adesanya swept the scorecards with 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 tallies after 25 minutes with Cannonier. But his impression of “The Undertaker” got much more of a response than his conservative gameplan, effective as it was against another tough middleweight contender.

The middleweight champ pulled out another pop culture reference when dropped “Frozen” in his promise to avenge a loss to Alex Pereira, who earlier on the UFC 276 main card knocked out Sean Strickland to pull into position for a title shot.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 276 headliner between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Snooz — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 3, 2022

Calling it now 50-43 Jared @TrevorWells95 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 3, 2022