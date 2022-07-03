UFC 276 video: Israel Adesanya uses ‘Undertaker’ walkout for fight with Jared Cannonier

With WWE execs Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H octagon-side, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya borrowed the Undertaker’s walkout for his UFC 276 title defense against Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya wore the retired wrestling star’s black hat and carried and urn as the funeral chimes of his 6-10 counterpart sounded at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nevada Athletic Commission officials dutifully followed (and paused) when Adesanya stopped for his spotlight in the 20,000-seat arena.

Check out video of the entrance.

Already known for his colorful walkouts, the middleweight champ’s entrance was quickly hailed as a classic by his colleagues.

This is epic — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

Bruh the Undertaker!! so sick #UFC276 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 3, 2022

Izzy comin out to the undertaker theme in front of Vince McMahon — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022

Stylebender… Fucking love this guy — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022

Best walkout ever #UFC276 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 3, 2022

Izzy marked his territory #UFC276 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 3, 2022

A former kickboxing champion, Adesanya is widely known as an avid fan of anime and even got heated when fellow UFC 276 fighter Sean Strickland took a shot at his obsession.

Still, until Saturday’s pay-per-view event, he was not known for invoking pro-wrestlers in the way that was the signature of three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen or former heavyweight champ Josh Barnett.

But without question, Adesanya got the attention of UFC fans and the pro-wrestling royalty waiting for him to put on a show in the octagon. On Saturday, he showed again he’s just as capable of putting one on outside the cage.