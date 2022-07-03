 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘In a class by himself’: Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s shutout of Max Holloway at UFC 276

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC 276: Volkanovski v Holloway 3 Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In his third fight with Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski delivered the most definitive statement of his dominance at 145 pounds, pitching a shutout with unanimous scores of 50-45 at UFC 276.

Volkanovski vs. Holloway 2 left the public split on the best featherweight in the world. There was no doubt after Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

Talk of a move to lightweight was in the air after Volkanovski’s fourth title defense. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 276 co-main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway on Saturday in Las Vegas.

