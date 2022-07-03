‘In a class by himself’: Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s shutout of Max Holloway at UFC 276

In his third fight with Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski delivered the most definitive statement of his dominance at 145 pounds, pitching a shutout with unanimous scores of 50-45 at UFC 276.

Volkanovski vs. Holloway 2 left the public split on the best featherweight in the world. There was no doubt after Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

Talk of a move to lightweight was in the air after Volkanovski’s fourth title defense. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 276 co-main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Domination by Volkanovski. 3 in a row against Holloway is insane. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

Volk v Usman for the P4P@ufc — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 3, 2022

Volkanovski is a Terminator

5-0 #UFC276 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 3, 2022

Congrats on another phenomenal performance @alexvolkanovski!

Styles make fights and I’m that style you haven’t seen yet! #UFC276 — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 3, 2022

I’m next. Let’s go — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

Max is one of my favs, but volk looked untouchable tonight. Wouldn’t be mad seeing him and Charles at 55 — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022

Volk proving he’s the best featherweight on the planet tonight. Shuts out Holloway 5-0 showing he’s in a class by himself in one of the toughest divisions in the sport. Not all performances/wins in mma are beautiful but this is one of them and did it at the highest level. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2022

Volk just looked phenomenal. You cannot doubt him anymore!



The greatest Featherweight of all time. He's just on another level! #UFC276 #AussieAussieAussie — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 3, 2022

Volkanovski vs Emmett is the fight to make ! Two guys with heat ! Someone going out ! #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Volk needs to get a chance a double champ status — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

Gotta admit I would LOVE to see Volk vs Oliviera — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022

The first round is a cheat sheet. Max Holloway didn’t make the adjustments he needed to. Volkanovski continues to improve #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/mGjTzIYltS — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022

Great performance by the champ @alexvolkanovski Not long till you’ll have new challenge in front of you. Just let me know, If you tired to fight strikers who tries to wrestle with you. — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) July 3, 2022

Volk just looking a step ahead all fight #UFC276 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) July 3, 2022