Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 276, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier took place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) and former titleholder Max Holloway (23-7) met in a pivotal third matchup in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox. Max with a tighter stance a la their rematch, and Max is putting Volk on his heels immediately.

Max working teeps to start but Volk just stepping back. Both men feinting a lot. Not much to speak of in the first minute.

Max goes for a body jab. Volk attempts a big uppercut to counter but misses. Max goes back to the body jab. Volk lands a right hand over the top. Volk pumping a jab when Max steps in. Throws a solid combo but Max dodges. Right hand from the champ. Body kick from Max.

Halfway through the first round and Volk is getting the fight he wants. Max’s volume is low and Volk is landing the power shots more cleanly. Lands another right hand. He’s finding a place for that. And now he’s talking to Max, telling him he is too fast for him. Volk vibing right now.

Volk steps in behind a right hand and there is a brief clinch. Max cannot figure out the speed and timing and Volk is starting to open up. He’s mixing his levels, timing, and shot selection beautifully. Max is neutered right now.

Max steps in and there’s a clinch. Knee inside from Max but Volk separates. Max lands a solid right hand. Volk steps in and now they’re exchanging in combos. This plays to Max. Volk resets. Another exchange. Back elbow from Max to close the round. Clear Volk round.

MMA Fighting score the round 10-9 Volkanovksi.

Round 2: Max cannot suffer another round like that. He needs to win early given the texture of the other fights. Volk dialed from the jump is bad news.

Max pressing more to start but eats a solid counter when he steps in. Volk’s speed is a problem and he’s stepping off on fantastic angles.

Max continues to eat shots when he steps in. He’s landing more now but still getting the worse. He either needs to accept and ugly this up, or find something new because this is not working. And Volk’s jab is setting the tempo.

A clinch and Volk just muscles Max to the cage. Max fighting the position but Volk tosses by to the back. Max turns but Volk lands an elbow on the break. Back to space.

Max still leading the dance but he eats a short shot that creates a cut on his left eyebrow. Volk styling on him at this point. Masterclass. Landing more and landing the heavier shots and that cut isn’t going to help.

Holloway going for kicks but he already appears to be out of real ideas here. Good exchange from him though as Volk gets a bit too comfortable perhaps. Max coming with more pressure now and lands some shots. Volk swinging heavy back but air. Volk has gotten away from any kicking which is helping Max I suspect, but he’s landing a beautiful duck-sway right hand counter. Left lands as well as the round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Volkanovski, 20-18 Volkanovski overall.

Round 3: That cut is NASTY. It’s right on the eyebrow which is a dangerous spot and it’s BIG. Volk could smell blood here, literally.

Max on the lead. Eats a counter. Story of the fight. Volk’s jab going to work, attacking that cut. Smart. Max is just not fast enough. He’s also not doing his big volume thing, which is a problem.

Max draws an exchange and lands some, but Volk’s defense in those has been stellar, rolling most of the shots. Volk looks supremely confident right now as he clips Max who is bleeding again. The man is so fast and he continues to rip counters when Max starts working.

Max is quickly running out of ways to win. He’s not putting the volume on that normally wins him fights and leads to stoppages and he’s never been known as a big one-hitter, but he may need that soon.

Clinch for Max but Volk turns him. In-fighting both ways here. Pummeling. Volk gaining position. No real damage but elbow on the break.

Volk’s jab has broken Max’s rhythm completely and his counters when Max comes in are on point. He’s slipping expertly. This is a straight up schooling thus far. Most dominant of the 3 fights by a lot.

Max lands a jumping knee that hits flush but Volk eats it, turns, and lands a combo. He’s picking Max off at every turn. Weird fight from Max, but he’s now down 3 rounds to 0.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Volkanovski, 30-27 Volkanovski overall.

Round 4: Max’s corner tells him it’s time to make a change. They are very correct but I’m not sure what it can even be other than selling out, which may just send him out on his shield.

Clinch early in the round and Volk puts Max on the fence, breaks and combos, then re-clinches. They break after a while and Max pressing in again. Lands a knee and aright hand. Eats a jab. Volk’s jab is killing him. Max has no answer for that.

Body kick from Max. Spinning body kick fro Max lands. Volk maybe taking this round off. He’s moving back a lot more now. Max lands another body kick. Those kicks from just outside of punching range are a solid weapon but he needs a finish.

Volk steps in and Max ducks under and grabs a body lock. Can’t finish a trip though and Volk turns into him and then breaks. At space, Max lands an okay combo. Right hand from Volk.

Volk lands a solid right. Max still moving in. Max with more kicks. Those have been very good. Exchanges. Max eats a right hand but lands another body kick. Max lands a good right in another exchange. Another back kick. Volk slowing a bit and Max landing more. Enough to take his first round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Holloway, 39-37 Volkanovski overall.

Round 5: On any reasonable scorecard, Max needs a finish and it’s very hard to see that happening. But he has 5 minutes to try.

Volk pumping the jab early to start this round. Max pressing in but Volk does not appear to be winded at all and he fires combos to start. Level change by Max and he’s driving on a single. Volk defends and turns it into a clinch where he pivots Max to the fence and then breaks.

Volk seeing the world right now and lands a head kick on Max. Pumps the jab. Lands a leg kick. Max not even stepping in anymore. He’ caught on the edge of Volk’s jab which is working overtime this round. He’s setting the pace to close the show.

Max shoots a takedown but Volk blocks to a clinch and turns it again. He breaks. Max has no answers. Volk has a small cut on his left eyebrow, Max is bleeding profusely. That cut is pouring now and it’s affecting his vision.

Volk leading now and Max has 90 seconds for a big punch. Max clearing his vision constantly now and Volk putting it on him to close. Volk trying to send a message with a minute left.

Volk moving brilliantly, sticking the jab, landing the right behind it. Max has nothing to offer. He’s trying with short time but Volk is simply better than him. There is no denying it at this point. Volk is the better man, the undisputed champion and he celebrates as the fight ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Volkanovski, 49-46 Volkanovski overall.

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) to retain the UFC featherweight championship.