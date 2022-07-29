Kamaru Usman scores guest starring role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Kamaru Usman is currently preparing for a title defense against Leon Edwards in August, but just two months later he’ll see himself on the silver screen for the first time.

The UFC welterweight champion is scheduled to appear in the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is due out on Nov. 11 from Marvel Studios.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier first mentioned Usman’s role during the UFC 277 weigh-in show. Additional sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday.

It’s unknown what role Usman will play in the film directed by Ryan Coogler that continues the Black Panther story following the tragic death of lead star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted at San Diego Comic Con this past weekend, with the cast and crew from the film sharing an emotional moment on stage after seeing the footage for the first time, which also pays tribute to Boseman.

The cast from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shares an emotional moment on stage after the first trailer debuts #MarvelStudios #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FUFy2daYch — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 24, 2022

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he had made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said on stage in San Diego. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film.”

Usman joins a cast that includes returning stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Basset, alongside newcomers Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

The reigning UFC champion has long teased his desire to land a role in the Black Panther sequel, including a mockup he posted on Instagram a few years ago where he was wearing the outfit made for T’Challa as portrayed by Boseman in Captain America: Civil War.

Check out the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below with the film set for release in theaters on Nov. 11.