Julianna Peña is ready to prove that her upset win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 wasn’t a fluke, while the former bantamweight queen hopes to exact revenge and reclaim her throne in Dallas.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee break down the main event rematch for Saturday’s UFC 277 event and look at some of the burning questions heading into the bout. In addition, they discuss the interim flyweight championship showdown between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, both fighters’ evolution from their classic first encounter, what the difference makers could be for the co-main event, the fights that are flying under the radar ahead of the UFC’s second PPV event of the month, and much more.

Catch the UFC 277 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.