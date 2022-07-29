Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria agreed for Oct. 29 UFC Fight Night event

Ilia Topuria is getting a step up in competition when he faces Edson Barboza at UFC’s Fight Night card on Oct. 29, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting following a report from Laura Bynilla.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the event and its headlining attraction.

Topuria stopped Jai Herbert in his most recent bout this past March, following up on knockouts over Ryan Hall and Damon Jackson. The 25-year-old Spanish fighter, who returns to 145 pounds now after a one-fight trip to lightweight, is unbeaten in 12 professional bouts with 11 finishes.

Barboza, 2-3 since cutting down to 145 pounds, looks to rebound after losing back-to-back bouts against Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell. The veteran striker dominated Makwan Amirkhani and stopped Shane Burgos in his featherweight wins. As a lightweight, Barboza beat the likes of Dan Hooker, Beneil Dariush, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Paul Felder.

Mike Heck and Damon Martin contributed to this report.