Heck of a Morning: Could Charles Oliveira win at UFC 280 get Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement?

The vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at October’s UFC 280 event is one of the more fascinating matchups of the year, but could the result lead to another massive showdown in the future featuring former champion and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the possibility Nurmagomedov could return to the octagon should Oliveira defeat Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. In addition, listener questions include the future of Nick Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 in the main event of UFC 277, Valentina Shevchenko’s next move, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.