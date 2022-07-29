 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Derrick Lewis through the years: Black Beast’s best moments on the mic

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Derrick Lewis is one of MMA’s most beloved heavyweights for a reason. Check out eight years of memorable moments on the mic from “The Black Beast,” the UFC’s all-time knockout king.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting