UFC 277 weigh-in video

At the UFC 277 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Dallas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and challenger Amanda Nunes can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight. In the co-main event, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and top contender Kai Kara-France are capped at 125 pounds, the maximum allowed for their interim flyweight title bout.

The UFC 277 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and the video will be above.

The UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at 5 p.m. ET, and that video will be available as well.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Julianna Peña () vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Anthony Smith () vs. Magomed Ankalaev (206)

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono () vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Rafael Alves (155.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (255) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Rafa Garcia (155)

Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Michael Morales (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)

Joselyne Edwards () vs. Ji Yeon Kim (135)

Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Orion Cosce () vs. Blood Diamond (169.5)